Alabama’s emergency disaster declaration approved, Gov. Ivey issues statement

Impacts from Sally are on the way for Central Alabama starting today with increased rain chances through the afternoon. The slow-moving storm will continue to batter the coastal areas with the worst of the weather, but showers are possible for us, mainly in the afternoon. Rain shouldn’t be overly heavy, however it could last for most of the afternoon, so expect more steady light to moderate rain through tonight. Temperatures will stay lower with the clouds and rain chances around. Highs will only reach the mid and low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday, Sally will bring the worst of the weather into Central Alabama. Let’s start with the rainfall risks as the heavy rain bands and the center of Sally moves across the state. A Flash Flood Watch will start at 1 AM on Wednesday and last through Thursday morning. Six inches of rain is likely for a large chunk of our southern counties, with a few places seeing more than that. No matter where the heaviest rain occurs, everyone should be ready for the flooding threat.