BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Gas prices continue to be a headache for everyone, including Alabamians.

According to AAA, the average gas price in the state is $4.13 a gallon, which is now the highest state average ever. Compared to the rest of the country, however, the national average is $4.38 a gallon.

Over the past month, the state average has gone up over 90 cents. Clay Ingram with AAA says while that number isn’t pleasant, Alabama still has cheaper gas than most of the country.

“And honestly, it’s because we started at a good bit lower in the first place,” Ingram said.

Alabama’s gas is even cheaper than some other Southern states.

“Georgia’s average is higher than ours. Florida is quite a bit higher than ours,” Ingram said.

But there have been arguments made by people in politics recently that one of the contributing factors to the high gas prices is the gas tax. Gubernatorial candidate Tim James told CBS 42 the gas tax is hurting people.

“When you’re in an inflation cycle, it’s not just that little 10 cent taxes, it’s everything else,” James said.

But Ingram says that isn’t necessarily the case. He says the money from the gas tax is needed to help improve Alabama roadways. He says Alabama’s gas tax is also considered lower to many other states.

“But still, you can easily save 28 cents a gallon right now if you just pay attention to what the sign says,” Ingram said.

And while many will continue to feel the high prices, Ingram encourages everyone to always keep their eyes out for the cheapest gas available.

“And that’s why important that we pay attention to what those prices are and be sure to buy the cheapest gas every single time,” Ingram said.

For more information on gas prices, AAA has price averages listed here.