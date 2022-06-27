BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama remains one of the cheapest states in the country for gas, especially as average per-gallon prices for regular gas have fallen 9 cents in the last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

In their weekly report released Monday, AAA stated that Alabama remained one of the top 10 least expensive gas markets in the country with an average price of $4.49 per gallon. This time last week, average gas prices across Alabama were $4.58.

Alabama’s weekly drop was on par with the drop in average national gas prices, which now stands at $4.89 per gallon.

Neighboring Florida currently has an average price of $4.67 per gallon, approximately 15 cents cheaper than the week before and one of the highest weekly price drops nationally.

However, other states across the Southeast are continuing to sustain lower gas prices than Alabama, such as Georgia ($4.40), Mississippi ($4.41), Louisiana ($4.44) and Arkansas ($4.44).

As of Monday, the Auburn area has the lowest average regular gas price statewide with $4.39 per gallon. Montgomery has the highest average gas prices with an average of $4.54 per gallon for regular gas.

On June 14, Alabama’s average gas prices hit an all-time high with $4.62 per gallon.