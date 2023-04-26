EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — A worker was killed after a trench he was working on collapsed in Eutaw Tuesday night.

Tony Rice, who worked as a public works employee for the city of Eutaw, died after a trench he was working on in the Branch Heights neighborhood collapsed. While two other workers escaped from the collapse, Rice’s body was recovered at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The city of Eutaw released the following statement on Rice’s death:

“The City of Eutaw is saddened at the loss of a hard worker and great friend. Tony Rice was a dedicated worker who has served the City of Eutaw for many years. Our public works employees are first responders who’s daily responsibilities are to maintain public infrastructure like roads and utilities. No one ever wants to have to deal with a situation like this, and no one ever thinks it will happen to them. Over the next several days there will be more questions than answers as we move through all of the official processes and also deal with heavy hearts and sadness at a loss of someone who’s close to you. We will forever miss Tony’s smiling face and energy. We would ask for your thoughts and prayers during this time as we are all grieving. Out of respect for the family, out of concern for the rest of the Team Eutaw family, and due to the nature of the circumstances we are not going to be able to provide additional comments at this time.”

The circumstances surrounding the trench collapse have not been publicly revealed.