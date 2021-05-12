Alabama women’s golf team advances to nationals after cancelation of Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) – The sixth-seeded Alabama women’s golf team will advance to the NCAA Championship (May 21-26) in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After two days of play being postponed, the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional was canceled Wednesday afternoon due to weather and course conditions. Since a round of golf was unable to be completed, the regional’s top six seeds automatically advance to the NCAA Championships, as well as the top three individuals from non-advancing teams, according to the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee .

This marks head coach Mic Potter’s 14th NCAA Championship appearance during his tenure at Alabama, including capturing the school’s first national title in 2012 in Franklin, Tennessee.

