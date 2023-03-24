CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, a national news program will take a look at the death of a woman from Cullman County and how the circumstances surrounding her death could be more complicated than originally thought.

Tiffiney Crawford, who was found shot in her car on May 2, 2017, will be the center of the latest episode of “48 Hours” on CBS Saturday night.

When Crawford, 32, was found dead with a gun in her hand, all signs pointed to suicide. But when investigators discovered she had been shot twice, her husband, Jason, came under suspicion. He was the one who originally reported his wife’s death to the police.

Crawford was eventually charged with her murder and found guilty of killing her last November. Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 99 years in prison. In his interview with “48 Hours,” Jason Crawford maintains his innocence.

In addition to interviews with Jason Crawford and Tiffiney Crawford’s friends, “48 Hours” will also include interviews with the medical examiner who raised questions about the death, as well as prosecutors in the case.

The episode will air at 9 p.m. Saturday.