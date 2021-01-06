Alabama woman sentenced to 40 years in killing of husband

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman convicted of killing her husband in front of one of their children was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a court rejected defense claims she was mentally ill.

A Morgan County judge handed down the sentence Tuesday to 48-year-old Michelle Owens of Decatur.

A jury convicted Owens of murder in October in the killing of 44-year-old Lawrence Edward “Eddie” Owens, rejecting her claims of mental illness.

Evidence showed the man was shot to death at the couple’s home with a pistol in June 2016 as one of their young sons watched.

