Alabama woman pleads guilty to robbing Mississippi bank

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to robbing a Mississippi bank and will serve 15 years in prison.

Authorities say they believe Iconic Facce stole money to pay for plastic surgery. She admitted to robbing a Gulfport bank in March 2019. The bank’s surveillance system captured the robbery.

News outlets report that no weapon was seen or shown. News outlets report that an abandoned Cadillac was later found near the bank. Investigators traced it back to Facce and determined she was the suspect in the footage of the robbery.

She was arrested at an airport in Houston upon returning from Mexico.