Alabama woman charged in fatal shooting of her father

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama woman has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her father.
Priceville police say 40-year-old Angela Joy Vest was charged Monday in the death of 60-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Vest. He was found dead last Thursday with gunshot wounds after police were called about a shooting in the family’s home, where they lived.
Police say she was initially released from custody last week after some questioning.
Police say Angela Vest voluntarily asked for a meeting with investigators Monday and was arrested afterward. She’s being held on $75,000 bond.
It wasn’t immediately known whether she had a lawyer.
