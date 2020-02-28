Alabama voters to decide on abolishing elected school board

Gov. Kay Ivey gives the State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the old house chamber of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama voters will decide next week whether to do away with the elected state school board and replace it with an appointed commission.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has championed the change, called Amendment 1 on Tuesday’s ballot. Supports say it will put education experts in charge of education policy. Opponents say it would strip citizens’ of the ability to directly choose whose in charge.

All nine members of the new commission would be appointed by the governor, subject to Senate confirmation. The amendment also tasks them with developing an alternative to Common Core curriculum standards.

LATEST POSTS