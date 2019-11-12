Alabama victim identified in PCB hit-and-run, suspects charged

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA (WIAT) — Panama City Beach Police confirm that three suspects have been charged and arrested in connection to Saturday’s hit-and-run that claimed the life of an Alabama woman.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Susan Cornelius of Bessemer, Alabama. She was crossing Front Beach Road near Sharky’s when a pickup truck struck her.

Micahel Warren, 33 and an Alabama native, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the traffic crash. Warren was operating a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, heading to his apartment off Front Beach Road.

According to PCB police, after leaving the scene of the accident, Warren drove straight to his apartment where his two brothers and a mutual friend altered the truck in an attempt to change the appearance.

Warren then left his residence and fled to Alabama where he hid the truck at a family member’s home. Afterward, he left Alabama and traveled to Georgia to stay with other family members.

Under certain circumstances, Warren was later apprehended by police and charged with leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death and tampering with evidence.

Suspects (left to right): Amanda Williams, Joshua Warren

Warren’s brother, Joshua Warren assisted Michael with disguising the vehicle and was charged with tampering with evidence. The mutual friend, Amanda Williams, was also involved in disguising the vehicle and lying to cover up the actions of suspect Michael Warren.

Because of her involvement, Williams is charged with accessory after the fact.

More charges are filed for a second brother Robert Warren (not pictured) in reference to tampering with evidence.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

