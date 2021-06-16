Alabama Veterans sponsoring Casino Night Gala

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- A Central Alabama organization is bringing a little Vegas nightlife to the area and it is all for a good cause.

Alabama Veterans is a local organization created to help veterans with opportunities. The organization promotes the spirit of camaraderie through outdoor activities, fitness, social engagement and helps veterans find providers.

The organization will host a Casino night on June 19 at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa in Hoover. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an open bar cocktail hour, and then the speaker and presentation. The night will continue with casino, dancing, raffles, silent auction and fun! All of the funds raised at this event will help with the organization’s warrior retreats for soldiers struggling with PTSD and mental illness during their transition to civilian life in Alabama. Ticket prices start at $125. You can purchase tickets at events@alabamaveteran.org.

According to the organization, Alabama is one of the highest concentration of veterans within the United States at 10% of the population.