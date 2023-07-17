TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – An Alabama veteran captured by Russian forces while in Ukraine last year has returned to the country – this time for humanitarian work.

Alex Drueke, 41, is back overseas working with the Ukrainian Patriot, a team of members serving small villages in Ukraine that are not as well connected with food and medical supplies.

Drueke’s mother, Bunny, said Alex has wanted to go back to Ukraine since he was released last fall – and is proud of him serving his purpose in a much safer capacity.

“That does ease my fear and this time he does have a return ticket,” Drueke said. “That helped, too, because I know there’s a definite time that he plans to come back instead of being over there indefinitely.”

Drueke said he left about two weeks ago and should return back home soon. CBS 42’s Jen Cardone will have more details tonight starting at 4 p.m. on CBS 42.