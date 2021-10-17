Alabama vaccine clinics see interest in COVID booster

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — As more COVID-19 boosters are becoming available, health care leaders and organizations are preparing to get more vaccines into peoples arms.

This week, the FDA recommended the Moderna and J&J booster shots. To help more people receive their third dose, more organizations are gearing up to host vaccine clinics.

After Sunday morning service at True Love Church in Ensley, around 60 members rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated.

“We’re so happy that we can assist our community in getting their vaccine. This is about the fifth or sixth clinic that we’ve had and we just want to make sure it’s available for all of our community,” said Mary Mallory with True Love Church.

Medplus Consulting and Comprehensive Pediatrics and Internal Medicine administered the Pfizer vaccine and a majority of the clergy signed up to get their third dose.

“Decided to get my vaccination and my booster because I want to protect myself and others that I’m around so that we’re able to minimize the sickness and validity of the COVID-19,” said Nakesha Craft, vaccine recipient.

So far, Pfizer is the only option for a single-shot booster, but the Moderna and J&J vaccines have been recommended by the FDA.

“Moderna vaccine boosts whether people should get boosted and the panel did agree that individuals over 65 and with high-risk mortality do get a boost. For individuals who received the J&J vaccine that they receive a second dose at least two months out,” said Dr. Paul A. Goepfert, MD, UAB Division Infectious Disease.

With this being step one of the approval process, health leaders and organizations believe they are well prepared to provide access to those in need of a booster.

“We’re here to help save everybody because the coronavirus is real. If you haven’t been vaccinated, the medical professionals say it’s going to catch up with you sooner or later so it’s best to just get vaccinated now,” said Eddie White with True Love Church.

Both Modern and J&J vaccines are expected to be formally approved by the CDC within a few weeks.