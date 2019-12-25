Alabama ups deer disease checks; CWD in neighboring states

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

(AP) — Alabama is increasing checks for a lethal deer disease because chronic wasting disease has been found in neighboring Mississippi and Tennessee.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is asking hunters to submit harvested deer for tests. This can be done at check stations, drop-off freezers, or offices of the Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.

The department has posted instructions and a map of drop-off locations on its Outdoor Alabama website.

Drop-off tests require removing the deer’s head, including four to six inches of neck, and putting it in a provided plastic bag. Antlers can be removed first.

LATEST POSTS