Alabama unemployment rate unchanged at 2.7%

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate is unchanged at a record-low 2.7%, well below the jobless level from a year ago.

A news release issued by the Alabama Department of Labor on Friday says the December rate matched the November rate of 2.7%. It represents about 2.2 million people with jobs and 61,458 people without work.

The November rate was below the state’s jobless number of 3.8% in December 2018. It was also better than the comparable U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5% for last month.

