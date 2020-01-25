Alabama unemployment rate unchanged at 2.7%

In this Aug. 15, 2019, photo a “Now hiring” sign is displayed on the front door of a Staples store in Manchester, N.H. On Thursday, Sept. 5, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in August. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate is unchanged at a record-low 2.7%, well below the jobless level from a year ago.

A news release issued by the Alabama Department of Labor on Friday says the December rate matched the November rate of 2.7%. It represents about 2.2 million people with jobs and 61,458 people without work.

The November rate was below the state’s jobless number of 3.8% in December 2018. It was also better than the comparable U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5% for last month.

