TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has gone missing after their boat was found unoccupied on Lake Martin Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the person reportedly departed Wind Creek State Park by boat at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday.

By 4 p.m., boaters reported finding a boat on the lake. State Troopers were then called to the area to begin a search of the person.

The search is ongoing through a joint effort with the Alex City Rescue and ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division. The identity of the person who went overboard has not been released.