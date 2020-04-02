Alabama travel nurse working in New York

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– A travel nurse from Alabama is in New York to work 12 hour shifts, 21 days straight.

Alexis Blackmon says she spoke with her travel nurse company and learned about the crisis due to the influx of COVID-19 patients. She decided to go to help in any way she can

“If not me, then who?”

Blackmon says the situation in New York is worse than she imagined.

“You truly can’t comprehend it until you see it.”

The travel nurse has shared several photos of empty streets and an empty Times Square where New Yorkers are in quarantine.

She says you can tell the city and state have been hit hard.

CBS 42 asked about the equipment shortages and overflow of patients.

Blackmon says she’s seen that issue firsthand and medical professionals are doing everything they can to care for patients, but the work is taking a mental, physical and emotional toll.

“The depression is real here, and the morale is really low.”

Having just landed Monday, Blackmon went straight to work on the overnight shift and has already met several COVID-19 patients, some of whom are recovering, while others are not.

“You have so many nurses that are leaving early, just because of the mental, physical and emotional effects of this. And I definitely see some of the staff already having PTSD starting to form from everything that’s happening, but one of my friends and my company both described it, as it’s truly more like a warzone right now.”

Blackmon says her company has provided her with plenty of PPE, but she’s asking her Alabama community for prayers.

Latest Posts