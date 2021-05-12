Alabama Transportation Research Center evaluates Colonial Pipeline disruption

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack disruption is still ongoing, affecting millions of people across the East Coast.

This has caused organizations to begin reflecting on how the nation can prevent major cyberattacks like this from happening again. The University of Alabama’s Transportation Research Center is one group that works to help city and governmental leaders assess potential attacks that could impact both technology and transportation in the nation.

Steven Polunsky, director of the Alabama Transportation Policy Research Center, said they continue to look at better ways to catch people working to cause harm to the country’s technology systems.

“We are looking at ways where we can be more resilient, where we can have systems in place and plans in place to prevent bad things from happening to recover quickly and to work around when something has happened that we can’t immediately recover from,” Polunsky said.

The Department of Energy continues to urge people to not panic buy gas with operations expected to be back to normal during the next few days. They also say they are monitoring price gouging at gas stations nationwide.