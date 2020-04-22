Alabama track to adopt out about 550 greyhounds after ending racing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama race course says it will need to find homes for more than 500 dogs after discontinuing live greyhound racing at the venue.

Reports say that the Jefferson County Racing Association announced last week that it will no longer be holding live greyhound races at the Birmingham Race Course. Kip Keefer with the racing association says officials are looking to initiate a “massive” adoption effort in the coming months to place about 550 dogs in new homes.

The course is currently closed under a statewide stay-at-home order, but could reopen May 1 if the order is lifted.

