BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The state of Alabama has reached a settlement with the family of fallen Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson.

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office confirmed that the state would pay $1 million dollars to Johnson’s family, including his two daughters. Johnson was killed while in pursuit of a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on June 30, 2022. Austin Patrick Hall, who had been arrested and charged 46 times throughout his life and was a free man at the time, has since been charged in his death.

“Alabama stands behind our law enforcement personnel and we must do all we can to ensure they are afforded every protection under the law to safely do their jobs,” Ivey said in the statement.

Tommy James, attorney representing Johnson’s family, said the settlement is the state accepting responsibility for a loophole that allowed Hall to go free.

“I think the state paying the full amount, the maximum amount allowed by law, the $1 million dollars, was good faith in their actions and it also is accepting some responsibility and accountability for what happened for Hall,” James said. “Whether it be the release when this murder occurred or whether it be the lapse in the good time law.”

Hall has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied automobile.