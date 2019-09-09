Alabama to add 3-day red snapper season for private anglers in October

(WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will open an additional three-day private angler recreational season for red snapper in October.

Anglers are limited to two fish per person with a minimum size limit of 16 inches in total length.

ADCNR is also reminding anglers that anyone over the age of 16 must have a Reef Fish Endorsement to possess any species of Gulf reef fish.

The three-day season will begin at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 4 and run until midnight Oct. 6.

