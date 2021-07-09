Alabama Theatre summer film series returns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A year after the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Alabama, the Alabama Theatre Summer Film Series will return Friday night.

The 2020 summer series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During last year, the theater lost 92% of its revenue, according to Brant Beene, executive director of Birmingham Landmarks that owns both the Alabama Theatre and the Lyric Theatre. He said that thanks to reserve funds and donations from the community, they were able to stay afloat. He said he’s glad the film series is back this year.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to have people in this theatre,” Beene said. “When it’s dark and cold and nobody here, it’s a lonely place. But when people are here, it just comes alive. It’s like nothing else.”

The series will feature eight films, starting with a “Grease” sing-along at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 for each screening.

Here is the full schedule for this summer’s series:

-“Grease” Sing-Along (July 9)

-“Singin’ in the Rain (July 11, 2 p.m.)

-“9 to 5” (July 16, 7 p.m.)

-“The Princess Bride” (July 18, 2 p.m.)

-“The Color Purple” (July 23, 7 p.m.)

-“The Wizard of Oz” (July 25, 2 p.m.)

-“Steel Magnolias” (July 30, 7 p.m.)

-“The Sound of Music” (Aug. 1, 2 p.m.)