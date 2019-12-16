Alabama teen rescued after boating accident in fishing tournament

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A handful of central Alabama high school students are being commended for their help saving a teenager who fell into cold water during a weekend fishing tournament.

The incident happened Saturday morning on Lay Lake and involved teens who are on a fishing club from Jasper.

“We just saw a few ambulances, fire trucks, police cars, coming in, we just didn’t really think much about it. Just thought maybe someone fell in and got hypothermia,” said Cole Kelley, who was fishing in the tournament.

Kelley said it wasn’t long until his coach called to report his fellow Vikings teammate had been thrown from the boat after it hit a stump.

“Just 10 minutes in that and you can get hypothermia. It is very dangerous out there if you are wet,” said Kelley.

Kelley and other teammates rushed to help their two friends and discovered a competing team from another high school was already on the scene.

“They were actually the first responders there, they were the ones who got ahold of our coach to get him there, they were great, they helped the medical staff and all. They were just awesome,” said Nick Keeton, who is also on the Jasper team.

Brantley Bearden and Cody Moore from Clay Central High School heard the other boat crash and came to help.

“He probably swam 50 yards to where he fell out from the boat, and we got him and put him up on our boat,” said Brantley Bearden.

Bearden said they tried to help keep the other teenager warm and remove wet clothes. He was happy to be in the right place at the right time.

“It was kind of scary because I was thinking it could have been me and I’d like for somebody to help me,” said Bearden.

Teammates on the Vikings are thankful for the other team who stopped to help.

“It took time out of their fishing too, just like ours, so I would like to thank them for that and it is a big deal taking 3 hours out of your fishing time to help another team,” said Wilkes Hill, who is on the Vikings team.

The Vikings team is composed of students from Jasper High School and Jasper Junior High School but is a club activity.

The teenagers on the boat that crashed are OK. The team’s coach said he constantly talks about safety, especially wearing a life vest.

