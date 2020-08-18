Alabama teen charged in shooting death of 13-year-old girl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl in an Alabama park.

Montgomery police say a 17-year-old suspect has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Ceyeria Lee on Monday.

Police Capt. Saba Coleman says officers were called to the Montgomery park at around 4 p.m. where they found Lee suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Lee died at a hospital.

News outlets report she was the fourth person to be shot at the park in two days.

The suspect was being held in a detention facility Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the teenager has been charged as an adult.

