Alabama teen accused of shooting multiple people at party

VANCE, Ala (AP) — An Alabama teenager has been arrested for the shootings of seven people at a party last month.

The Hale County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. Marshals took 18-year-old Ja’wan Datravis Sawyer, of Marion, into custody in Vance on Thursday.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says Sawyer faces seven counts of attempted murder and is being held in the Hale County Jail on $420,000 bond.

Online jail records did not indicate if he’s represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities said more arrests are expected.

