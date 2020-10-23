Alabama system pays $250,000 to oust school superintendent

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama school system has decided to pay $250,000 to purchase the remaining contract of a superintendent who has been on leave since the FBI searched his home.

News outlets report that school board members in Athens voted unanimously Thursday to buy out the contract of Trey Holladay.

The FBI has confirmed that Holladay’s home was searched during an investigation in June, but authorities haven’t said what the probe might involve.

Holladay hasn’t been charged, and his attorney has released a statement saying Holladay was proud of his work for Athens schools. Holladay had been superintendent since 2013.

