Breaking News
Suspects in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s murder issued no bond

Alabama Supreme Court rules for Selma Council in dispute with mayor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
judge courtroom lawsuit sue gavel scales justice_242846

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has sided with the Selma City Council in a power struggle with the mayor over who can appoint department heads.

Justices on Friday upheld a judge’s decision dismissing the lawsuit filed by Selma Mayor Darrio Melton that challenged the city ordinance approved by council members.

The Selma City Council in 2018 passed an ordinance removing Melton’s authority to appoint a police chief, fire chief and tax collector.

The council then overrode Melton’s veto, leading him to file a lawsuit saying the ordinance improperly transfers executive powers to the city council.

Justices wrote that the trial judge was correct to dismiss Melton’s lawsuit.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Disney on Ice Dream Big Sweepstakes

Enter NOW for your chance to win tickets!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events