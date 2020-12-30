Alabama superintendent hopes for quick return to in-person learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — With the start of the second half of the school year just days away, COVID-19 cases in Alabama are still high. Will that prompt all public schools in the state to go virtual?

According to State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, the answer is no. Dr. Mackey says his goal for 2021 is to switch from virtual learning back to in-classroom learning. But says it will take time.

“Many of our school districts though, have decided to go virtual for the first week or two of the new semester. Some of them have decided to just have virtual learning, they are not having school this week, taking a little extra time off,” Mackey said.

But there are lessons to be learned from 2020 when it comes to in-person learning.

“Doing things like hybrid scheduling. Or one group of students being here on Monday and another group on Tuesday. That is difficult on parents, we know that’s hard on parents. But that kind of scheduling has kept many schools open,” Mackey said.

Mackey says the biggest help will come when teachers can get a COVID-19 vaccine. He’s hopeful that will happen starting in a few weeks. But so far, he has no plans to make it a requirement.

“But we’re hoping most of our teachers, hopefully, all of them will take the vaccine. I know I will be taking it as soon as it’s widely available to our teachers,” he said.

Mackey says the sooner students can fully return to the classroom, the better.

“Our concern is that grades are going down and that’s a reflection that learning is going down,” Mackey said.

Mackey says he’s also been in contact with the Biden transition team to get a better understanding of what changes in policy could be in place following the inauguration on January 20.