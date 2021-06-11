Alabama students face challenges returning to the classroom post COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) – The school year is in the book here in Alabama, but when classes and life hopefully return to normal next fall, will students, teachers and parents be ready?

For many students, the switch from virtual learning to traditional brick and mortar classrooms could prove challenging.

The COVID-19 pandemic required a lot of adapting for parents, teachers and students. And now they must adapt again.

“You can’t make up all the lost ground in one month of summer school,” said Eric Mackey, state school superintendent.

Mackey said the educational recovery from COVID-19 is a multi-year process. And while various summer school programs will help students catch-up, he believes most students are on still on track.

“Many of our students will not be behind, but be accelerated, but we have to focus on those students that are most vulnerable,” Mackey said.

Parent Ellen Andrade is a working mom with four kids in school, including one who switched almost entirely to virtual learning.

“They could do it at three to four hours a day, some people could do it at 12 o’clock in the afternoon. So, they have to get back to adjusting to a schedule. I think that will be challenging and getting it done in eight hours. I think what will be challenging as well,” Andrade said.

Superintendent Mackey said new federal stimulus funding will help school systems with the resources needed to catch students up, but one of the biggest challenges will simply be COVID-19 learning fatigue.

“Both our school people are tired, and our parents and teachers are tired,” Mackey said.

If you think your child might benefit from a summer school activity, Mackey advises you to contact your local school district.