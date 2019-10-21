Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Alabama student pleads not guilty to LSU bomb threat

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A University of Alabama student has pleaded not guilty to calling in a bomb threat to Louisiana State University’s stadium during a football game.

News outlets report 19-year-old Connor Bruce Croll, of Crozet, Virginia, pleaded not guilty Monday. He was charged Friday with communicating false information, a felony with a max 20-year sentence.

Booking records says Baton Rouge police received a call during the game between LSU and the University of Florida stating there was a bomb at Tiger Stadium.

Records say the call was traced back to Croll and he was arrested by University of Alabama police.

Police say Croll acknowledged making the threat in an attempt to interrupt the game because a friend was in danger of losing a “large bet.”

Croll’s next court appearance is in January.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Disney on Ice Dream Big Sweepstakes

Enter NOW for your chance to win tickets!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events