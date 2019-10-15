Alabama student accused of threatening LSU stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A University of Alabama student is accused of calling in a threat at Louisiana State’s Tiger Stadium during the school’s Saturday night football game against the University of Florida.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 19-year-old Connor Bruce Croll of Crozet, Virginia, was arrested by Tuscaloosa officers and jailed Sunday as a “fugitive from justice.”

He faces unspecified charges in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Authorities didn’t immediately provide further detail about the nature of the threat or say whether Croll intended to ccroll arry it out. The newspaper didn’t say if Croll had a lawyer.

University of Alabama spokesman Chris Bryant says pranks and threats can have serious ramifications and require an appropriate response. He says the school is cooperating with authorities but can’t provide details on the arrest of or allegations against the freshman.

