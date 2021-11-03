Alabama stores will have limited Atlanta Braves championship gear due to supply issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – For the first time in 26 years, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. Fans throughout the country, including Central Alabama, are ready to buy any gear they can to celebrate.

A spokesperson for Hibbett Sports says some of their stores will be getting merchandise like shirts and hats by Thursday. Local stores like The Sports Station in Irondale are also getting some championship merch.

“We’ve got some little gift items like lanyards, key chains, license plates ordered for World Series Championship that should be here in a few days,” owner Robert Mayer said.

Mayer says when it comes to shirts, hats, even jackets, it could be close to a month before they get them due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

“Because these were pre-orders that were done with a deadline in mind. That’s how much the companies were producing,” Mayer said.

He says if fans want to get gear immediately, online is the best option; however, he says places like Fanatics could cost people a lot more money.

“If you wanted to pay $20 for a t-shirt we could have here. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to get it. You’re going to be paying $30 or $40 for the same thing that they’ll have to offer,” Mayer said.

But through those issues, he says they want to get fans the best gear the can.

“We are hoping with what we’re getting in the next several days will be sufficient to satisfy the fans,” Mayer said.

Mayer says once they get championship hats, jackets and shirts, if fans are patient, they make great Christmas gifts.