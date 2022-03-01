BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Adrienne Starks is now one of the many women on display in the Smithsonian Exhibit, an exhibit called “If Then, She Can,” honoring women trying to change the world.

The exhibit represents Starks’ mission to find opportunities to inspire students from under-valued and under-served communities to explore and develop their passion for STEM.

“There is a conversation happening about women in STEM now. That was not happening before this collection of statues. And women coming together. There was an assumption that there aren’t women, there aren’t enough women, in a broad range of STEM fields. So this exhibit dismantles that entire argument,” Starks said.

Starks is a biologist, founder and CEO of Stream Innovations, an organization focused on empowering students to find careers in the STREAM realm (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math).

“My hope is that not just girls will see this, but also boys and men and women to be able to say that it’s important to have representation from girls and men and women at the table around STEM, in that their contributions that they’ve already done have made us richer,” said Starks.

