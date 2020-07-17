Alabama steers money for preservation of last slave ship

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, traffic passes a mural of the slave ship Clotilda along Africatown Blvd. in Mobile, Ala. The discovery of the last ship that brought Africans to the United States as slaves may offer a test case for reparations. Relatives of steamship owner Timothy Meaher, who financed the trip in 1860, still live in Mobile, Alabama. So do descendants of the people he enslaved. Many Clotilda descendants say reconciliation with the Meahers would suffice. Others say they want more. The discussion comes as Congress considers whether to create a reparations study commission.(AP Photo/Kevin McGill, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is spending $1 million to preserve the remnants of the last slave ship known to have landed in the United States more than 150 years ago.

The Alabama Historical Commission said Thursday that the money will be used to begin Phase 3 of preservation efforts for the Clotilda. The agency says that will include targeted artifact excavation and an engineering study. The schooner named the Clotilda was sailed to West Africa in 1860 after a wealthy businessman wagered he could bring a shipload of people from Africa to the United States in defiance of laws against slave importation.

The ship was burned in a bayou in 1860 to hide evidence of the crime.

