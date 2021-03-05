Alabama State Veterans Home searched after receiving bomb threat

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after the Alabama State Veterans Home received a bomb threat Friday morning.

According to a press release from the facility, an anonymous caller phoned the home and told a staff member that a bomb inside the building would detonate at 7:30 a.m. Authorities were called and the home’s emergency preparedness plan was executed, according to the release.

Law enforcement officials arrived on the scene and executed a sweep of the entire area. No bomb was found and was reported safe at 9 a.m.

“Our staff responded appropriately and followed protocols efficiently to ensure both residents and employees were safe and protected during the emergency,” said Scott Hurst, Regional Vice President of Operations for HMR of Alabama, the healthcare provider that operates the home. “We also want to thank our local and county law enforcement for quickly responding to the home’s 911 call and for thoroughly searching the home that led to safe outcome.”

The Pell City Police Department is investigating the call to determine who made the bomb threat.