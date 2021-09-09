Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice dies from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Jason Vice died from COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Public Interest Officer Trooper King.

Vice was based at the Tuscaloosa Trooper Post and was from Northport.

Vice had served as a Trooper for years.

During the Christmas season in 2016, Trooper Vice delivered teddy bears to pediatric patients at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

Andrew Hamlin, a local district attorney, posted about Vice’s death on social media.

“We’re praying for Senior Trooper Jason Vice’s wife and daughters, as well as his law enforcement family,” Hamlin said. “They’re mourning the loss of a wonderful father, a loving husband and a dedicated public servant. Trooper Vice worked as a Reform police officer before joining the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He served our community and the state of Alabama with honor, living his life in service to others.”

