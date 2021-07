GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A car driven by an Alabama state trooper was struck along I-65 near Gardendale Monday afternoon.

According to State Trooper Justin O’Neal, the crash occurred at the 272 mile marker on I-65 after noon.

No other information was provided on the circumstances surrounding the crash or what the condition of the trooper in the crash was.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.