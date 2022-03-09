BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Representative David Wheeler (R-47) died Wednesday. He was 72.

Wheeler was elected for the first time to the House of Representatives back in 2018. He had also planned on running for re-election in the primary in May. Before serving District 47 in Jefferson County, Wheeler had worked for 30 years with Alabama Power.

Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on Wheeler’s passing.

“Rep. Wheeler was a good man, devoted to his values, his community and our entire state. He was taken from us too soon, and I know he will be missed by all, especially by the people he served in Jefferson County. His wife Diane and all of his loved ones are in my prayers.” Gov. Kay Ivey

The governor also issued a directive for all flags to be flown at half-staff until Thursday at sunset.