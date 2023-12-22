BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Parks will be hosting 11 First Day Hikes as park of a program to celebrate 2024 and the outdoors.

The national First Day Hike program is set to highlight trails in all 50 states on January 1.

“Our Alabama State Parks offer some of the very best hiking trails found anywhere in America, and there’s no better way to start the new year than by immersing yourself in Alabama’s beautiful scenery,” said Greg Lein, Alabama State Parks Director, in a press release.

Follow the link to see a full listing of all the First Day Hikes in Alabama State Parks and to register.