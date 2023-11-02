BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Diabetes Association in Alabama will hold its annual State of Diabetes Education and Community Summit at Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday.

According to the American Diabetes Association in Alabama, the event will kick off American Diabetes Month. It will showcase expert panelists and workshop facilitators. CBS 42 evening news anchor Sherri Jackson will be emceeing the event.

The summit will feature important discussions on diabetes impact, management and prevention. About 568,189 people in Alabama have diagnosed diabetes, with another 119,000 people having diabetes but don’t know it.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there’s no price for admission. After the summit, attendees can participate in a community engagement walk around the gardens. Click here to register and for more information.