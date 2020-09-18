Alabama State Fair opens Friday with COVID-19 guidelines

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — This year, the Alabama State Fair will be held in the in-field at the Birmingham Race Track starting Friday.

Mark Lovell, the fair director, said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they still wanted to make the fair possible so they implemented CDC and health department guidelines.

Those who attend the fair will get a temperature check at the gate and be required to wear a face mask, unless eating. There will also be strict rules on social distancing and to keep a 6-foot distance from those not in your party.

Lovell said he knows it’s an inconvenience to some, but said this is what needs to be done to keep the doors open.

“This thing is like juggling cats. It’s constantly changing and of course we watch a lot of news and read the CDC website constantly, staying on directions for that so what we’ve done is implement the fair with a safe protocol to run the event and i think that’s what we’ve done,” Lovell said.

Lovell said they also provide a big economic boost to the local area, so he knows this is important to people for several reasons.

“Some are economical. Some are mental. A lot of folks are stir crazy right now. They’re getting out, they’re confined and need some quality time with family. This is a great quality event to come and spend time with family. The economic impact on the city and the state, we create a huge economic impact for this area. We hire several companies, security, vendors and food. We hire folks that sell tickets, take tickets. Folks pick up trash,” he said.

The gates open on Friday at 4 p.m. For more information on the guidelines and ticket price, click here.

