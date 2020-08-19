Alabama State Bureau of Investigation looking into case of body found on I-59/20

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding a body that was on I-59/20 near Fairfield Wednesday morning.
The body was in the right lane on the westbound side of the interstate near Exit 118. A semi-truck was parked just off the road beside the body. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along with state troopers, the Hueytown Police and a medical examiner. The SBI was later called to the scene.
Authorities at the scene were not able to provide any details. Stay tuned to CBS 42 for the latest developments on this situation as they become available.
LATEST POSTS
- Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances given high chance of development as new wave emerges in Atlantic
- Jordan-Hare Stadium to allow only 20% capacity for 2020 season, no tailgating on campus
- Alabama seeks to provide additional unemployment benefit
- Nationwide outage reported with new online learning program used by north Alabama schools
- Kushner says UAE-Israel deal a ‘historic win,’ Palestinian leadership at ‘all time low’