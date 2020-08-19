Alabama State Bureau of Investigation looking into case of body found on I-59/20

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding a body that was on I-59/20 near Fairfield Wednesday morning.

The body was in the right lane on the westbound side of the interstate near Exit 118. A semi-truck was parked just off the road beside the body. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along with state troopers, the Hueytown Police and a medical examiner. The SBI was later called to the scene.

Authorities at the scene were not able to provide any details. Stay tuned to CBS 42 for the latest developments on this situation as they become available.

