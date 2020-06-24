Alabama starts cutting unemployment for those refusing work

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — As Alabama continues to fight through the coronavirus pandemic, the state is now dealing with workers who are refusing to return to their jobs.

News outlets report employers have reported 3,336 people to the state for refusing to return to work since January. One site says about a third of those workers were taken off the unemployment rolls and the rest have lost benefits while they are under review.

As of Tuesday, there were 30,670 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama, the state Department of Health reported. The number of deaths in the state was 854.  

