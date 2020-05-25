Alabama Splash Adventure prepares to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Woods family is lending a helping hand as Alabama Splash Adventure prepares to reopen.

“We used to come up here a lot of times when we were younger, so it’s cool getting to bring her up here to the same place we were at,” local resident Harrison Woods said.

Woods said he and his family cannot wait until the park as well as other entertainment venues can resume normal activity again.

“Its been different and it is nice things are starting to open back up and going back to normal a little bit,” Woods said.

Officials with the Jefferson County Health Department say these venues must remain closed until at least June 6. In the meantime, staff have been hard at work.

“Separating out all of our tables around the entire park making sure they are at least 6 feet away from each other and we’ve been having these handy dandy tape measures everywhere,” Alabama Splash Adventure General Manager Michael Schwitea said.

They have also been testing their water to make sure guests will be as safe as possible.

“We can test our water every hour every single day even when we are not open we actually got people here today testing the water to make sure everything is safe,” Schwitea said.

Schwitea said staff have also made changes to the park’s setup.

“We separated one of those restaurants far away from the main location to make it easier for guests to have food without having to be around a lot of people,” he said.

