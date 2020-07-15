Alabama Splash Adventure adds extra staff to ensure cleanliness amid pandemic

This is a living local segment.

BESSEMER, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Alabama Splash Adventure’s 2020 summer season is underway. Owner Dan Koch says he is especially thankful to see people enjoying the park.





“After a tough 2020 Spring for all, its a pleasure and a delight to be able to open. Of course, we opened late, and we had to take extra (safety) measures, but it’s been a wonderful 2020 season so far,” Koch said.





Park management is working closely with the Jefferson County Department of Health to ensure the park is exceeding all health regulations, recommendations, and guidelines for operating during a pandemic.





While some businesses have been forced to cut back operating expenses, Alabama Splash Adventure has added additional employees. In fact, there is an entire team devoted solely to check the safety and cleanliness of the water, on a continuous rotation throughout the day.





“We have added extra team members because (the pandemic) does require extra cleaning, extra sanitation. We had to add to our payroll. But whatever we need to do, we will do it to keep our park safe,” said Koch. “We spray all the chairs, wipe down all the inner tubes, the jackets, everything. So we are very proud of our team and what we’ve accomplished here in terms of safety this year.





Traditionally, the park is open for 100 days. This year the open days were cut by a few weeks.





“It hurts, you know. But the good news is that there is still plenty of Summer left! We go through Labor Day, so there’s plenty of time to visit us,” said Koch. “We knew we would open in 2020… somehow, someway, safely and correctly. The future must be bright. And it’s bright here, and it’s bright in our community.”





Koch invites everyone in Alabama to support his family-owned business! When you do, you are also giving yourself a treat.





“They can support themselves by supporting us. Come out and have fun! We are an outdoor experience! Visit us Sunday through Friday when crowds are small, and you’ll have a great time. People need to go outdoors, breathe, relax, interact with your family! So come visit! You’ll have a great time, and we would love to see you,” Koch said.





Purchase tickets online at AlabamaSplash.com, where everyone pays the kids price. Parking, drinks, and sunscreen are always free when you visit Alabama Splash Adventure for safe, clean, friendly, fun.