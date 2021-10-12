Alabama softball standout Montana Fouts running for homecoming queen at UA

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts, right, celebrates her perfect game victory over UCLA in an NCAA Women’s College World Series softball game Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A familiar face is Alabama sports is now seeking one of the University of Alabama’s biggest titles.

On Monday, pitcher Montana Fouts of the Crimson Tide women’s softball team announced she was running for Homecoming Queen at UA.

I’m so honored to announce I’ll be running for Homecoming Queen on behalf of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee. I’m so thankful to represent the student athletes at Alabama ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ujUx1CYt3e — Montana Fouts (@MontanaFouts) October 11, 2021

Fouts, 21, has received many accolades in her short career, including being named SEC Freshman of the Year, SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year, as well as being a First-Team All-American. In addition to leading her team to the 2021 SEC Championship, she also led the team to the finals of the Women’s College World Series last season.

Other women running for Homecoming Queen at UA include McLean Moore, Laney Ackles, Noelle Fall, and Savannah Lemon.

Students will vote online through their myBama accounts Oct. 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.