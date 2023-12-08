BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shopping is a hobby many like to indulge in, but the rising prices of items are taking a toll on some.

“Sometimes seeing the price on a price tag is a barrier to that which is, just like, so sad,” shopper Emmy Smith said.

A barrier is one way shoppers are describing the rising inflation America is experiencing.

“Every time I look at the total, I’m like wow that’s really expensive and quite frankly I wasn’t really expecting it to be,” shopper Gracie Hoyt said.

“It gets really expensive and adds up really fast and that kind of hurts,” shopper Shelby Blalock said.

The topic of inflation was presented during Wednesday’s GOP 2024 Presidential debate, piquing the interest of shoppers and small business owners alike.

“I think what people want to hear out of their candidates is just somebody who feels like has a plan to be proactive to try to help the economy,” Soca Clothing owner Jeff Tenner said. “I’m not the expert on that but I feel like we need to have somebody in charge that is making good decisions, to not make things worse at least.”

CBS 42 Political Analyst Steve Flowers said the candidates’ focus seemed to be on other hot-button issues throughout Wednesday’s debate.

“They didn’t discuss the issues much at all,” Flowers said. “They discussed their diets and their hairdo or whatever they wanted to criticize each other personally for.”

Although the back-and-forth criticism is entertaining to some, Flowers said it could be a hindrance to each candidate coming primary season.

Flowers suggests the candidates speak about what matters most to people which is the rising cost of everyday life if they want to resonate with voters.