Alabama Sheriff’s Association to announce new officer warning system

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Association will hold a news conference Tuesday to address the recent rash of deadly shooting across the state.

In the last thirteen months, there have been a record seven death of Alabama police officers from gun violence.

The association plans to announce a new Responding Officer Warning System Tuesday.

The new system will allow officers to easily look up and verify concealed carry permits and the arrest history of anyone they pull over during traffic stops.

The news conference is happening Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Montgomery.