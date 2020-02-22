Alabama sheriff tries to bar gambling, drinking evidence

FILE – In this July, 9, 2008 file photo, Limestone County, Ala., Sheriff Mike Blakely speaks to the media following the crash of a small airplane. Blakely, who is in his 10th term in office, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, on multiple theft and ethics charges, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. (Kim Rynders/Athens News Courier via AP)

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff is trying to prevent jurors in his upcoming theft trial from hearing about his gambling and drinking practices.

Lawyers for longtime Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely have asked a judge to block prosecutors from using such evidence. But prosecutors say Blakely made gambling part of the case by his trips to casinos, and jurors should hear the evidence. And they say they can’t control whether witnesses talk about alcohol consumption.

Blakely was indicted last year on theft and ethics charges but remains in office. His trial is set for March 9.

